Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - There are a lot of differences between St. Louis and the city of Boston, and Tim Ezell has celebrated the freedoms he enjoys in St. Louis that wouldn't play in the Bruins state.

Ezell was live at the City Museum speaking with St. Louisans about the city and our rich history.

We’ll find out what Teddy thinks of the Bruins, but I think we all know already. W/ @FOX2now @TimEzellTV pic.twitter.com/pwSRV3RR3f — City Museum (@citymuseum) June 3, 2019