What to cook for a flexitarian

Posted 9:56 am, June 3, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Some people are becoming "flexitarians" and are moving to a more plant based diet with some meat included.

Meghan Sedivy, a registered dietician,  visits us in the studio today to show and talk about what a flexitarian might eat.

From switching out regular pasta for zucchini noodles to eating more whole grains, there are many ways people are reducing the amount of meat they consume on a daily basis.

Data shows that as many as 63% of Millennials describe themselves as flexitarians.

 

