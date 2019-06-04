LIVE video from FOX’s 2 Rogue Runner: Roving the streets of St. Louis

15th annual Cardinals Kids Clinics begins today

Posted 4:54 am, June 4, 2019

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis  Cardinals get back to work!

The team opens a three-game series with Cincinnati Tuesday, June 4 at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals alumni also will host the first of their Cardinals Alumni Kids Clinics today in Highland, Illinois. Each year, former Cardinals players give youngsters ages seven to 13 with a chance to learn baseball fundamentals.

This is the 15th year for the Cardinals Alumni Kids Clinics.

For more information visit: www.mlb.com

