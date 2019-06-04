Abortion clinic doctors: We can’t aid inquiry

ST. LOUIS – Lawyers for physicians who worked briefly at a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis have told a judge that their clients had no information to aid in the state of Missouri’s investigation of the clinic as part of an abortion license renewal.

The comments came during a court hearing Tuesday. The state declined to renew the clinic’s license, which expired last week, citing compromised patient safety and legal violations. Clinic leaders say the move was part of an effort by an anti-abortion administration to eliminate the procedure in the state. A judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday to allow the clinic to continue to perform abortions.

The state has subpoenaed physicians who worked under contract for the clinic. The physicians’ lawyers are trying to get the subpoenas thrown out. A judge is considering their request.