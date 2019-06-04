Charmin rolls out new “Forever Roll” that lasts up to a month
First the forever stamp…Now the forever roll?
Charmin is out with a new, extra-long-lasting roll of toilet paper it calls the “Forever roll.”
Despite the name, of course, it doesn’t go on forever… But according to Charmin it lasts a pretty long time – up to a month, the company says.
To entice customers – they’re offering free shipping, a money back guarantee, and a stainless steel roll holder as part of the starter kit.
The product comes in Charmin ultra soft and is available in two sizes: A multi-user roll, which is 12 inches in diameter and a single-user roll, which is eight-point-seven inches in diameter.
One roll will cost you $10.