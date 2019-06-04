× Charmin rolls out new “Forever Roll” that lasts up to a month

First the forever stamp…Now the forever roll?

Charmin is out with a new, extra-long-lasting roll of toilet paper it calls the “Forever roll.”

Despite the name, of course, it doesn’t go on forever… But according to Charmin it lasts a pretty long time – up to a month, the company says.

To entice customers – they’re offering free shipping, a money back guarantee, and a stainless steel roll holder as part of the starter kit.

The product comes in Charmin ultra soft and is available in two sizes: A multi-user roll, which is 12 inches in diameter and a single-user roll, which is eight-point-seven inches in diameter.

One roll will cost you $10.

It's no surprise #IBD oftentimes lands us in the bathroom. Here’s where the @Charmin Forever Roll comes in. It takes away all the hassles of running out of toilet paper. The roll lasts up to ONE MONTH! #ad https://t.co/UjQLF49Do3 — Natalie Hayden (@nataliesparacio) December 21, 2018