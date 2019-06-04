LIVE video from FOX’s 2 Rogue Runner: Roving the streets of St. Louis

Charmin rolls out new “Forever Roll” that lasts up to a month

Posted 6:02 am, June 4, 2019, by and

First the forever stamp…Now the forever roll?

Charmin is out with a new, extra-long-lasting roll of toilet paper it calls the “Forever roll.”

Despite the name, of course, it doesn’t go on forever… But according to Charmin it lasts a pretty long time – up to a month, the company says.

To entice customers – they’re offering free shipping, a money back guarantee, and a stainless steel roll holder as part of the starter kit.

The product comes in Charmin ultra soft and is available in two sizes: A multi-user roll, which is 12 inches in diameter and a single-user roll, which is eight-point-seven inches in diameter.

One roll will cost you $10.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.