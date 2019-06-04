× Fenton man charged in fatal stabbing

CLAYTON, Mo. – A Fenton man is facing murder charges tied to the fatal stabbing of a Eureka woman over the weekend.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were called to the Fenton Fire Protection District’s Engine House on Smitzer Mill Road just after 6:45 p.m. on June 1 after a woman collapsed near the front door of the building. The woman, identified as 28-year-old Rebecca Benthal, had been stabbed several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eyewitnesses told police they saw a man stab Bernthal while the two were sitting in a car. Witnesses also reported hearing a struggle at the firehouse.

Granda said a witness later called 911 to report that Robert Ward came into his home covered in blood and admitted to stabbing Bernthal.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department went to this person’s home in the 1800 block of Gravois Road and found Ward had stabbed himself. Ward was taken to a local hospital where he was said to be in critical condition.

Police said Ward and Bernthal knew one another but did not elaborate further.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Ward with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $300,000, cash-only.