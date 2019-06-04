Game 5 Blues watch party tickets sold out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Another watch party will take place inside the Enterprise Center for game five.

Patrick Clark has more on what's becoming a regular occurrence for fans of the team.

The demand from fans to be a part of this team's quest for a Stanley Cup has been great.

So great, that they've opened their doors on away games and folks are coming to cheer for the team and the home ice experience, even if the boys are out of town.

Tickets sold out for the game five watch party inside enterprise center within an hour.

The $10 tickets and $5 for season ticket holders have the proceeds benefiting the Blues Foundation, their non-profit charitable arm that assists a number of organizations in St. Louis.

At the game two watch party when there was a freeze in the feed during the National Anthem, the crow joined in to finish the song.

That team spirit is spreading.

For game five there won't be the outside portion like the home games.

But the team and downtown leaders were still making their finalized plans for game six back here at enterprise center.