Main Street in downtown Grafton only accessible by boat

Posted 5:26 pm, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 05:29PM, June 4, 2019

GRAFTON, Ill. – The Illinois National Guard is in Grafton to help fight the flood. Parts of the town are already underwater but people are working hard to save what they can.

Floodwaters from the Mississippi River have inundated the downtown area, leaving Main Street accessible only by boat. Many homes and businesses are under several feet of water and the water is still rising.

A dozen National Guard troops arrived Tuesday morning to help assemble a floodwall on Main Street in a desperate attempt to save city hall, a local bank, and some businesses from the still rising water.

The National Guard is helping to shore up problem areas and many people are thankful for the help.

