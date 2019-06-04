Missouri man pleads guilty in deadly drunken driving crash

Posted 9:42 am, June 4, 2019, by

A man has pleaded guilty to driving drunk at speeds of more than 120 mph before causing a deadly crash in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 35-year-old Omar Brown, of Jennings, admitted Monday to involuntary manslaughter in the fiery August 2016 crash that killed 45-year-old James Carrawell. Police say Brown was reported to be speeding and swerving from lane to lane before rear-ending Carrawell’s vehicle, causing it to hit a concrete barrier, overturn and catch fire.

Court records Brown’s blood-alcohol content measured 0.195 percent, more than twice the legal limit to drive a vehicle in Missouri.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.