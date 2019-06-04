Missouri, Mississippi river flooding causes new woes

ST. LOUIS – Communities along the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers are piling up sandbags as another round of flooding strains levees.

The Kansas City Star reports that more than 40 levees have been overtopped across Missouri in less than two weeks.

State Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Caty Eisterhold says a weekend Mississippi River levee breach near Winfield flooded an estimated 50 homes, and several communities have been forced to evacuate.

Capt. Scott Stoermer of the U.S. Coast Guard told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that navigation on the major rivers around St. Louis has halted as the Mississippi River prepares to crest there Thursday at the second highest level on record.

About 360 roads were closed Tuesday, a slight improvement. And Amtrak has suspended service on a route between Kansas City and St. Louis.