× Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS – A motorcycle rider was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after a crash in East St. Louis.

Crews responded to a reported accident just after 1:00 a.m. on State Street at 46th Street.

According to authorities, her motorcycle collided with a car.

There was no word on the extent of their injuries or the cause of the crash.