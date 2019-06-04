× Netflix’s ‘Dead to Me’ gets second life with show’s renewal

It’s not over for Netflix’s dark comedy “Dead to Me.”

The show has been renewed for a second season, much to the delight of fans.

“Dead to Me” stars Christina Applegate as Jen and Linda Cardellini as Judy — who become friends after meeting in a support group following the death of Jen’s husband. But Judy is keeping a secret that could have disastrous consequences and she doesn’t want Jen to find out.

Applegate took to Instagram to post about the show’s return.

Liz Feldman is back to serve as the showrunner and co-executive producer alongside Applegate, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jessica Elbaum, and Christie Smith.

The show, which is produced by CBS Television Studios, also stars James Marsden, Ed Asner, and Brandon Scott.

A premiere date for season two has not yet been announced.

By Chloe Melas, CNN