Person taken to the hospital after being shot on North Newstead

ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man early Tuesday morning in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened just before 2:00 a.m. on North Newstead Avenue at Ashland Avenue.

Police say the victim was not conscious or breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

Investigators have no suspects or motive.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.