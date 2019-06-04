‘Rally Chinchilla?’ Brett Hull kisses Big Game Boris after Blues win

Posted 11:01 am, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:39AM, June 4, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Satellite Radio host Ben Friedman pulled off a stunt Monday night after the Blues beat the Bruins during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. He brought a chinchilla into the Enterprise Center.

Hall of Fame forward Brett Hull surprised fans after the game after Friedman introduced him to Big Game Boris. Hull kissed the rodent after Friedman presented the pet to him after a celebratory dance.

The Enterprise Center’s website has guidelines to review before visiting. Their rule for bringing animals into the arena states: “Animals are not permitted inside of Enterprise Center, unless they are service animals.”

Is Big Game Boris good luck? Who knows what will happen during Stanley Cup Game 5 in Boston.

