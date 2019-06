× Southwest launches sale that includes several $49 one-way flights from STL

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — If you were considering a trip this fall, you’ll want to check out Southwest Airline’s three-day sale that runs through Thursday. The sale includes fare to cities such as Chicago, Kansas City or Nashville for $49 or each way.

The sale fares do not include trips on Fridays and Sundays and only apply to nonstop service. Travelers must plan to travel between August 20 and December 18.

Click or tap here to see the full list of fares.