St. Louis newborn gets Stanley Cup treatment 20 minutes after birth

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A baby born at Mercy St. Louis was in the Stanley Cup less than a day after the Blues big. Her mom was watching the Game 4 against the Bruins Monday night. The trophy just happened to be at the hospital.

The NHL on NBC posted this message to Twitter with an adorable picture, “The record for the youngest baby ever in the #StanleyCup has just been set at Mercy Saint Louis, just 20 minutes old!”

Ann Marie Vancil was born at 10:04am Tuesday. The child’s mother, Beth Vancil, posted this comment to Facebook Tuesday, “Should we just name baby girl Gloria or Stan-Leah?!”

“And no one touched the #StanleyCup there was a blanket barrier!” posted Mercy Hospital to Twitter.

After a 7-2 drubbing in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, the St. Louis Blues came into the Enterprise Center Monday determined to avoid a poor start and get off the blocks in the opening frame. Center Ryan O’Reilly proved to be the biggest factor for The Note en route to a 4-2 victory, evening the series at two games apiece.

The win gave the Blues its first Stanley Cup home victory in franchise history.

