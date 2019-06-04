Strong storms possible tonight with total rainfall 2-4″ through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — We are at the beginning of another run of unsettled weather and we’ll have to watch for storms each of the next several days. A few strong storms are possible this evening into tonight with damaging wind gusts and hail the biggest concerns, so heads up Cardinals fans headed to Busch. Overnight temperatures drop to around 70°.

Let’s watch for scattered storms first thing Wednesday morning (morning commute time) and again late afternoon. In between, the day is dry and very warm with highs near 90°.

The greater concern for precipitation is Thursday through Saturday. Several rounds of rain and storms are expected, with heavy rain possible. By the end of the weekend, another 2-4 inches of rain is possible over much of the area.