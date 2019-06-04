Tim’s Travels: Skyview Drive-In Theater celebrates 70 years of outdoor movie magic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL-Tim Ezell is inviting you to experience a little nostalgia.

One of the last Drive-in Theaters in existence nationally, the Skyview Drive-IN Theater is celebrating its 70th Anniversary all summer long! To celebrate they are opening each screen this season with the original Looney Tunes cartoons of yesteryear, and has arranged lots of fun events for moviegoers to attend - including live music every Sunday before the show.

The Skyview Drive-in will be open 7 days-per-week and has set Thursday nights to accommodate individuals in need of closed captioning, and its Bargain night too, with admission to the drive in priced at only $11 per vehicle.

For more information visit www.skyview-drive-in.com