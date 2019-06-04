Volunteers needed for sandbagging in Monroe County IL

MONROE COUNTY, IL – Monroe County Emergency Management is looking for volunteers to help in its ongoing sandbagging operations.  Residents and volunteers willing to help are asked to report to the Valmeyer Public School parking lot Wednesday, June 5th and Thursday, June 6th.

Sandbagging on Wednesday will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Buses will shuttle volunteers to the sandbagging site

Drinking water will be provided to volunteers.

