Volunteers needed in Bellefontaine Neighbors to sandbang

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The city of Bellefontaine Neighbors needs volunteers to help keep flooding of the city to a minimum. The North County city is looking for community members to volunteer their time to sand bag.

When: Tuesday, June 4th, starting at 9am.

Where: City Hall, 9641 Bellefontaine Road · St. Louis, MO 63137

Details: Once you arrive at City Hall you will need to sign-in. You will be directed on what to do upon sign-in.

Your attention to this notice is greatly appreciated by the city of Bellefontaine Neighbors.