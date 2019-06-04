Volunteers needed in Bellefontaine Neighbors to sandbang

Posted 10:00 am, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 10:16AM, June 4, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The city of Bellefontaine Neighbors needs volunteers to help keep flooding of the city to a minimum. The North County city is looking for community members to volunteer their time to sand bag.

When: Tuesday, June 4th, starting at 9am.
Where: City Hall, 9641 Bellefontaine Road · St. Louis, MO 63137
Details: Once you arrive at City Hall you will need to sign-in. You will be directed on what to do upon sign-in.

Your attention to this notice is greatly appreciated by the city of Bellefontaine Neighbors.

