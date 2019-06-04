You Paid For It: Latest airport privatization study

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A member of the committee studying whether privatizing St. Louis-Lambert Airport would be a good idea says they may know within weeks whether or not to proceed with the study or call it quits.

The airport handles 15.7 million passengers, the highest number since 2003 when St. Louis was a hub city.

An airport spokesman points out that revenue is also up.

Even still, the Airport Task Force is looking to see if handing the airport operation over to a private company would be a better deal.

Alderwoman Marlene Davis says they may know within six weeks whether privatization is a good idea for St Louis.