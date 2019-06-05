× Six Flags ‘Solar Plunge’ offers prizes for fundraising

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — You can make a big splash for the start of summer. Six Flags is kicking off the official start of summer with a solar plunge. They are teaming up with Special Olympics to celebrate the summer solstice.

To participate, pay a $25 registration fee and start fundraising. Participants must raise at least $100 in pledges to take a leap into a huge pool filled with ice. Prizes for the top fundraisers will also be awarded with free admission and season passes.

Learn more about the “Solar Plunge” here.