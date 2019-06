× Blues in Boston Preparing for All Important Game 5 with Bruins

The Blues are back in Boston and preparing for Game Five of the NHL Stanley Cup Final. The Note held a practice Wednesday afternoon in preparation for the all important 5th game of this series, coming up Thursday night. The Stanley Cup Final stands tied at 2-2 after four games in the series.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne is with the Blues in Boston and has the latest on the team's plans for gaining the advantage in this championship series.