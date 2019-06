× Cardinals vs Reds Rained Out Wednesday Night

The Reds at Cardinals game at Busch Stadium on Wednesday night never got going thanks to Mother Nature and the contest was washed out. The Cardinals announced the game will be made up on August 31st as part of a double-header that day.

The Reds and Cardinals will finish their now two game series with a day game on Thursday, June 6, 2019. First pitch is at 12:15 PM at Busch Stadium.