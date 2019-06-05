× DNA credited for breakthrough as man charged with Angie Housman’s murder

(Ed. note: Please be advised this story contains some graphic information.)

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – DNA evidence has led St. Charles County investigators to make an arrest in a 25-year-old child murder case.

On Wednesday, the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 61-year-old Earl Webster Cox for the 1993 murder of Angie Housman.

Last fall, investigators discovered DNA on a piece of evidence and sent it to a lab for analysis. The DNA matched Cox, a previously convicted child predator already in prison.

Housman was abducted November 18, 1993, shortly after getting off her school bus. She was about half a block away from her home when she was taken.

Housman’s body was discovered nine days later in the Busch Wildlife Area in St. Charles County. A deer hunter found the child tied to a tree. Her death was as violent as anyone could imagine. She was bound with handcuffs and duct tape and had been sexually assaulted. She was malnourished and dehydrated.

An autopsy determined Housman died of exposure. Temperatures were below freezing hours before her body was found.

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said a torn piece of Housman’s underwear was used as a gag and that she suffered deep cuts to her wrists and right thigh.

The case consumed the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, whose investigators spent untold manhours sifting through evidence and following every lead in a seemingly vain attempt to track down the killer. When the Major Case Squad moved on, the investigation was turned over to authorities in St. Ann and St. Charles County.

In February 2019, forensic lab technicians confirmed tests they’d run on pieces of Housman’s underwear contained DNA belonging to two individuals: Angie Housman and Earl Cox.

Lohmar said the chances of finding someone else matching Cox’s DNA profile would be one in 58.1 trillion. There are approximately 7.5 billion people on Earth.

Cox has prior convictions for child sex abuse and for running an international child porn internet ring. He was born and raised in St. Louis and lived just a few streets away from where Houseman was abducted.

Cox enlisted in the US Air Force in 1975. In 1982, he was dishonorably discharged due to multiple sex offenses involving four juveniles while stationed in Germany. He was court-martialed and sentenced to eight years in Leavenworth Penitentiary. Cox was released from prison in 1985 and placed on parole.

Cox transferred his parole to Missouri and moved in with family in the 3400 block of Wismer Avenue in Breckenridge Hills. This address is located roughly a quarter-mile from where Housman was abducted.

In October 1989, Cox was investigated and later charged in Overland for sexual abuse of two girls. The incidents were said to have taken place at Mort Jacobs Park, which is located immediately south of Buder Elementary School where Housman attended.

Because of the charges in the Overland case, Cox’s parole was revoked and he was sent back to Leavenworth. He was released again in December 1992 and moved to the St. Ann area. From 1993 to 1995, Cox lived on Dade Avenue in Ferguson. Prosecutors noted that Cox’s sister has lived in the 2900 block of Lesmer Court in Overland since 1992. The Lesmer address is three homes east of Buder Elementary and approximately .8 miles from where Housman was last seen alive.

In early 2019, during the Housman investigation, authorities uncovered new evidence possibly tying Cox to additional sex crimes against one of the juvenile victims in the Overland case. Charges are pending in St. Louis County for that incident.

At present, Cox is being held in a federal prison in North Carolina under the Adam Walsh Act, which means the government has proven in court that he would commit violent sexual attacks on children again if released.