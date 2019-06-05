Doctor talks new procedure for Dialysis patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Those who live with kidney disease may be getting some relief especially if they need dialysis.

SSM Health St. Mary`s Hospital is the first hospital in the Midwest to offer a new, minimally invasive procedure known as WavelinQ™ (Wave-link) to establish vascular access for patients suffering from kidney disease who require dialysis treatment.

According to studies, WavelinQ™ has reduced recovery time in half, allowing patients to go home the same day and start dialysis treatment sooner. It has also reduced infection rates and lowered the risk of painful inflammation.

Dr. Alejandro Alvarez joined FOX 2 for a general overview of the procedure and the benefits he`s seen so far with his patients.