LIVE video from FOX’s 2 Rogue Runner: Roving the streets of St. Louis

Driver airlifted to local St. Louis Hospital after crash in Swansea

Posted 4:57 am, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 05:00AM, June 5, 2019

SWANSEA, Ill. – One man airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital after an accident in Swansea, Illinois.

According to police, the driver lost control of his car around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday off old Collinsville road.

Reports say the car went about 25 feet down an embankment.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene and used a nearby restaurant parking lot as a landing zone.

It took rescuers 20 minutes to free the driver from the vehicle. The victim was then airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital.

No word on his condition at this time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.