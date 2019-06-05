× Driver airlifted to local St. Louis Hospital after crash in Swansea

SWANSEA, Ill. – One man airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital after an accident in Swansea, Illinois.

According to police, the driver lost control of his car around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday off old Collinsville road.

Reports say the car went about 25 feet down an embankment.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene and used a nearby restaurant parking lot as a landing zone.

It took rescuers 20 minutes to free the driver from the vehicle. The victim was then airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital.

No word on his condition at this time.