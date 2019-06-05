Court mulls abortion clinic plea to keep license

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis judge is considering whether to grant a preliminary injunction in Planned Parenthood’s effort to retain its right to perform abortions at Missouri’s only clinic that does them.

The one-hour hearing Wednesday focused on technical legal matters. Planned Parenthood attorney Jamie Boyer argued that the state health department regulations that relate to licensing abortion clinics exceed the authority provided by state law.

John Sauer of the Missouri attorney general’s office disagreed. He also argued that an administrative hearing, not a court, is the proper venue for Planned Parenthood’s effort to keep its license.

There is no indication when the judge will rule.