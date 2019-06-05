LIVE video from FOX’s 2 Rogue Runner: Roving the streets of St. Louis

Hearing to consider fate of lone Missouri abortion clinic

Posted 5:30 am, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 05:36AM, June 5, 2019

ST. LOUIS - The fate of Missouri's only abortion clinic is at stake in a hearing scheduled for Wednesday in St. Louis.

Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer will hear testimony in a hearing on Planned Parenthood's request for a preliminary injuction that would keep open its abortion clinic in St. Louis.

Missouri's health department last week declined to renew the clinic's license to perform abortion procedures, citing concerns about patient safety, including allegations of ``failed abortions'' and legal violations. Clinic leaders say the allegations are part of an effort by an anti-abortion administration to eliminate the procedure in the state.

Stelzer on Friday issued a temporary restraining order to allow the clinic to continue to perform abortions, at least until a decision is made on the injunction request.

