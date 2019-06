× lunch break

THE TRADITIONAL MIDDAY LUNCH BREAK MAY HAVE GONE BY THE WAYSIDE… AND MILLENNIALS WANT IT BACK.

A NEW STUDY SUGGESTS YOUNGER WORKERS WOULD LIKE MORE REGULAR, FULFILLING LUNCH BREAKS… BUT WORRY THEY’LL BE JUDGED BY THEIR CO-WORKERS.

THE SURVEY SHOWS MANY MILLENNIALS FEAR BEING PERCEIVED AS LAZY IF THEY TAKE A LUNCH BREAK…

THE IRONY… IT’S MILLENNIAL-AGED BOSSES WHO ARE MORE LIKELY TO STIGMATIZE THE LUNCH BREAK.

THEY REPORTED PERCEIVING EMPLOYEES WHO TAKE THE BREAK AS LESS HARD-WORKING.