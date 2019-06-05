Mississippi River continues near-record rise throughout downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Along the St. Louis Riverfront the water continues creeping up the steps of the Gateway Arch. The water won’t get anywhere near the Gateway Arch itself, but the riverfront road, Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, will likely be underwater for weeks to come.
The Mississippi River is now forecast to crest downtown on Friday morning at 46 feet, 3.5 feet below the 1993 record.
Saturday's thunderstorms and a forecast predicting showers and thunderstorms beginning Monday and through the week will only prolong the flooding in the city, according to the National Weather Service.