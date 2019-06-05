National Bobblehead Hall of Fame teams up with Blues Superfan to unveil limited edition bobblehead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A limited edition bobblehead has been released by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee. The bobblehead will be honoring St. Louis Blues Superfan, 11-year-old, Laila Anderson who is currently fighting HLH, a rare life-threatening condition that attacks the immune system.

The bobblehead features Laila on a hockey-rink base with her signature jean jacket holding a sign that she held during a recent playoff game along with the bell that children at the hospital ring when they finish their chemotherapy treatment.

The bobbleheads are available for pre-order in the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store. They will cost $25 each plus a flat rate shipping charge of $8 per order. They are expected to arrive in October. $5 from each sale will be donated by the museum to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

 

