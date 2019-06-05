× New seasons of ‘Black Mirror’ and ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ premiere today

Wednesday might go down in history as Dystopian Day.

Two shows with that theme and devoted followers kick off their new seasons Wednesday and it’s pretty much the Binge Olympics.

Netflix has Season 5 of the anthology sci-fi series “Black Mirror” streaming.

There are three new stories featuring stars including Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, Topher Grace and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The internet was excited and Cyrus helped amp it up by tweeting a photo of herself in character.

“Ashley O,” she wrote. “Your new favorite pop star / best friend.”

Over on Hulu, Season 3 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” has arrived to make you feel even more angsty about the future.

The series about a land where women struggle as they live under patriarchal domination has hit particularly close to home with the current state of US politics.

It all may be too much for some.

“Black mirror and handmaid’s tale on the same day?,” one person tweeted. “Y’all i’m not prepared.”