Over a third of college students have credit card debt

ST. LOUIS – As college students work hard to keep their test scores up, their credit scores are going down.

On top of student loans, more than a third of college students are building up hefty credit card debt.

According to a new survey, more than 30 percent of college students have at least $1,000 in credit card debt.

More than half of those respondents reported making late payments on their credit cards.

Experts are urging people to pay off credit card bills in full, protecting you from monthly interest, and plunging credit scores.