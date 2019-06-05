Pritzker signs state budget, income tax measure

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a nearly $40 billion state budget along with a measure that could lead to enacting a graduated income tax in Illinois.

The Democrat inked the measures Wednesday afternoon at a state government office in downtown Chicago. He says a “new era of fiscal responsibility has arrived in Illinois.”

The budget increases spending on education and the state’s child welfare agency. It fully funds the state’s $9 billion pension contribution and borrows $1.2 billion to pay $6.7 billion in overdue bills. The budget also includes a $1,600 annual pay raise for lawmakers.

The income tax measure adds a constitutional amendment question to 2020 ballots asking voters whether they want rates to increase with income.

