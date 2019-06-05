Strong storms expected to pop up this afternoon and evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Hot and muggy under partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday, highs in the low 90°s. Late this afternoon, we’ll watch out for a couple of strong storms to pop up. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Franklin, Gasconade, Jefferson, Lincoln, Montgomery, Pike, St. Charles, St. Louis, Warren Counties and St. Louis City until 10:00pm.

Storms become more numerous into tonight as a cold front drops in, the timing between 8pm and Midnight. Any of these storms could be strong to severe with hail and damaging winds the main threats. The atmosphere simmers down after the nighttime storms with quiet weather overnight.

On Thursday, look for scattered storms in the afternoon with some heavy rain likely in spots. Friday through Sunday continues to look very wet with periods of rain and some thunder.

Severe weather is not expected this weekend, but heavy rain is, especially south of I-70.

