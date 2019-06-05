Tim’s Travels: Circus Flora returns to the Big Top June 6

Posted 8:04 am, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:11AM, June 5, 2019

ST. LOUIS - The circus is in town Tim Ezell is making yet another attempt to run off and join the circus.

He gave us a sneak peek of what to expect for Circus Flora 33rd season all-new show, "The Caper in Aisle 6". For over three decades, Circus Flora has dazzled St. Louis audiences young and old with its unique storytelling and world-class performers, becoming a beloved annual tradition.

Featuring world-renowned acrobats, aerialists, comedians, high wire daredevils, a one-of-a-kind trapeze act and more, "The Caper in Aisle 6 is a fun adventure for the whole family.

 Circus Flora, "The Caper in Aisle 6"
The Big Top 3401 Washington Blvd.
June 6-30

Tickets available at http://www.MetroTix.com and by phone at 314-534-1111.

