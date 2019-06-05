× Walmart expands debt-free college benefits to high school students

ST. LOUIS – Here’s a way to avoid debt ahead of college!

Walmart is looking to recruit high school students and help them with their future college tuition.

Walmart announced Tuesday it was extending its debt-free college benefits to high school students. High school employees can earn free college credit as well as free SAT and ACT prep. Older employees can earn college degrees ranging from computer science to cybersecurity for just $1 a day.

The move comes as Walmart and other companies struggle to find talent in a tight job market.