ST. LOUIS, Mo. - We are showcasing the winners of the Fish STL Cup high school fishing competition. Joining the show are Dan Zarlenga from the Missouri Department of Conservation, team coach Eward Scalf, and a few members of the winning Marquette High School team.
“We want the cup”, the Fish STL Cup
-
Blues to be honored with ‘Show Me Downtown’ Award
-
Blues super-fan Jon Hamm celebrates with St. Louis during Game 4 win
-
Money Saver – Cheer on the Blues tonight while enjoying “Blue” popcorn
-
Assistant lacrosse coach at SLU High School fired after admin learns of underage drinking
-
Fan-made ‘Gloria Blues’ video is a silly romp through St. Louis with hockey fans
-
-
Hometown hero Pat Maroon praises St. Louis and teammates
-
Lets Go Blues! Celebrate the win with the Fox 2 news team!
-
Ezekiel Elliott steals show when boy gets hit by puck at Stanley Cup Playoffs game
-
Appearance of the Stanley Cup at Ball Park Village raises Blues fans hope
-
Blue no more: Pat Maroon’s perfect St. Louis homecoming
-
-
Can watching high-pressure sports like Blues playoff hockey affect your health?
-
NHL releases schedule information for the Stanley Cup Final
-
Sports economist discusses impact of NHL playoffs on cities