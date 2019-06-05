“We want the cup”, the Fish STL Cup

Posted 12:05 pm, June 5, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - We are showcasing the winners of the Fish STL Cup high school fishing competition. Joining the show are Dan Zarlenga from the Missouri Department of Conservation, team coach Eward Scalf, and a few members of the winning Marquette High School team.

