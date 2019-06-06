A warning about music festival ticket scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Summer is the season for festivals. If you're looking to buy tickets, make sure you know it's for the real thing.

The Better Business Bureau has a warning about the possible scams you might come across when buying tickets.

Rebecca Phoenix, Media and Research Manager at the Better Business Bureau, is here to talk about what you should be on the lookout for this summer.

It's important to do your research to make sure the event is real and use caution when buying tickets from Craigslist.

For more information, visit: bbb.org