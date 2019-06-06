× Amazon is branching out into the fashion industry

ST. LOUIS – Amazon is branching out into the fashion industry.

The e-commerce giant is using social media influencers to spice up its clothing line. The company announced a new sales tactic called “The Drop” where Amazon releases a limited amount of new clothes on a weekly basis.

The first fashion collection was created by a stylist with one million followers on Instagram, but it’s only available for 30 hours.

Amazon also rolled out a new feature called Stylesnap, where you can upload a photo of an outfit you like and Amazon will find something similar.