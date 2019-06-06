Bruins defensemen questionable to play in Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

Posted 11:45 am, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:46AM, June 6, 2019

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 03: Zdeno Chara #33 of the Boston Bruins is attended to after being injured during the game against the St. Louis Blues in Game Four of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Enterprise Center on June 03, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

BOSTON – Bruins defensemen Zdeno Chara and Matt Grzelcyk are being called game-time decisions to play against the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Boston coach Bruce Cassidy would not confirm Chara and Grzelcyk will take warmups ahead of Thursday night’s game. Each player was on the ice for the morning skate. Chara sported a full face shield, and Grzelcyk was in a regular visor.

Chara took a puck to the face in Game 4 on Monday and did not return to the ice. Grzelcyk is eight days removed from being concussed on a hit from Oskar Sundqvist that led to the Blues forward being suspended for Game 3. Team doctors must clear him to play.

Cassidy says the team doctor also must give Chara approval to play.

