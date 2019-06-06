After taking puck to the face, Chara starting for Bruins in Game 5 vs Blues

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JUNE 03: Zdeno Chara #33 of the Boston Bruins is attended to after being injured during the game against the St. Louis Blues in Game Four of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Enterprise Center on June 03, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) – Captain Zdeno Chara is in the Boston Bruins’ starting lineup for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against St. Louis 48 hours after taking a puck to the jaw that inflicted a serious facial injury.

The big defenseman had a full shield over his face. With no certainty abut how much Chara can play, coach Bruce Cassidy opted to dress Steven Kampfer as the seventh defenseman. Forward David Backes is out.

The Blues made one lineup change: Rugged Robert Bortuzzo is on defense in place of Joel Edmundson.

The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2.

