× After taking puck to the face, Chara starting for Bruins in Game 5 vs Blues

BOSTON (AP) – Captain Zdeno Chara is in the Boston Bruins’ starting lineup for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against St. Louis 48 hours after taking a puck to the jaw that inflicted a serious facial injury.

The big defenseman had a full shield over his face. With no certainty abut how much Chara can play, coach Bruce Cassidy opted to dress Steven Kampfer as the seventh defenseman. Forward David Backes is out.

The Blues made one lineup change: Rugged Robert Bortuzzo is on defense in place of Joel Edmundson.

The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2.