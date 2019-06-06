× Check out the big acts playing the 2019 ‘Fair St. Louis’ concert lineup

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — America’s biggest birthday party, Fair St. Louis, is this July 4th, 5th, and 6th at Gateway Arch National Park. Organizers announced the entertainment lineup Thursday morning.

2019 Fair Saint Louis Schedule of Events:

Schedule and times are subject to change. All performances will take place on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage. More information is available at fairsaintlouis.org.

Thursday, July 4

9:30 a.m.: 137th America’s Birthday Parade (VP Parade) begins at 20th and Market Street in downtown St. Louis

Noon: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

12:30 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

5:00 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

6:30 p.m.: Performance by RANDY HOUSER

8:15 p.m.: Performance by BRETT YOUNG

9:35 p.m.: Fireworks presented by Edward Jones

Friday, July 5

4:00 p.m.: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

5:00 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

6:30 p.m.: Performance by JOHNNY GILL

8:15 p.m.: Performance by KEITH SWEAT

9:35 p.m. Fireworks presented by Edward Jones

Saturday, July 6