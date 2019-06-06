Construction complete on the 10th St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Volunteers are thrilled as construction for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway comes to a finish. This is the 10th year for the St Jude Dream Home Giveaway in St. Louis and the 6th year to be built by Payne Family homes.

Allison Newton, with St. Jude, says they are changing the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer.

“No family ever pays for treatment, travel, housing, or food,” says Newton. “All [they have] to worry about is helping their child live.”

This year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is extremely unique, including hidden bookcases that lead to a speakeasy, a whiskey barrel bar, and even a hockey rink!

“This is definitely one of the most magnificent homes we’ve ever built,” says Dawn Walter, with Payne Family Homes. The St. Jude Dream Home was built entirely by volunteers and 100% of the dollars raised goes to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Tune into Fox 2 at 7am on Wednesday, June 12th to reserve your raffle ticket to win this beautiful home. Only 11,000 tickets are available. The Dream Home will be given away live, August 22nd on Fox 2.