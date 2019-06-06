× Effort to repeal Missouri 8-week abortion ban hits roadblock

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Efforts to repeal Missouri’s new eight-week abortion ban with a public vote have hit a roadblock.

Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said Thursday that the state Constitution prohibits a referendum on the bill.

The state’s top election official says that’s because of what’s known as a emergency clause making part of the measure take effect immediately.

While the ban on most abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy is slated to take effect Aug. 28, another section on parental notification for minors receiving abortions was enacted when Gov. Mike Parson signed the bill last month.

The ACLU of Missouri had submitted a referendum petition on the legislation after Parson signed it. A referendum would force a public vote on the law in 2020 and prevent it from taking effect until then.