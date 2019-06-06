× Forest Park 29th Annual Hat Luncheon

ST. LOUIS – The 29th Annual Hat Luncheon at Forest Park will be held June 6 at 11:00 a.m. at the World’s Fair Pavilion. This annual event benefits “Forest Park Forever” and the group’s largest fundraiser of the year.

This year’s event features a silent auction as well as a pop-up shop. Donations to the silent auction will go directly to the programming and conservation efforts to keep Forest Park beautiful, welcoming and safe for now and forever.

More than a thousand guest will show up to honor those that have made significant contributions to the restoration of the park.

For more information visit: www.forestparkforever.org