Forest Park 29th Annual Hat Luncheon

Posted 5:55 am, June 6, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – The 29th Annual Hat Luncheon at Forest Park will be held June 6 at 11:00 a.m. at the World’s Fair Pavilion.  This annual event benefits “Forest Park Forever” and the group’s largest fundraiser of the year.

This year’s event features a silent auction as well as a pop-up shop. Donations to the silent auction will go directly to the programming and conservation efforts to keep Forest Park beautiful, welcoming and safe for now and forever.

More than a thousand guest will show up to honor those that have made significant contributions to the restoration of the park.

For more information visit: www.forestparkforever.org

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.