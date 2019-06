Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - According to statistics, one in six children in the US does not know where their next meal will come from.

This issue is even more urgent during the summer months when these kids don't have free and reduced lunches at school.

Stacey McDaniel, a Child Nutrition Advocate and Anti-hunger initiatives Specialist for the YMCA, says there is a program to help combat this problem.

For more information, visit: ymca.net