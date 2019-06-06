× Here’s how to change your profile pic to celebrate Pride

For many people, it’s time to remember a key rule of Pride month: showing support for the LGBTQ community by plastering rainbows.

Pride-themed products and symbols have seen an explosion in popularity, and now between stickers, T-shirts, buttons, bags, flags and magnets, you can quite literally show your stripes anywhere.

That goes for your digital life, too. Facebook in particular makes it easy to add a little rainbow spirit to your profile.

Just click on your profile picture and it will give you the option of adding a Pride-themed rainbow frame or filter.

From here, you can browse different options and use the preview feature to test out each look. Once you find your keeper, click “use as profile picture” to finalize the edit.

If you don’t love any of Facebook’s Pride features, there are a handful of third-party apps that will help you put custom Pride filters over your favorite photo, then upload it to your profile.

These include: Celebrate Pride: Rainbow Your Life, Pride Filter and Make Me Pride (Flag). They work on Instagram or Twitter, too.

Instagram also offers Pride-themed emojis, GIFs and stickers to add to your Story posts.

Another way of showing support for LGBTQ causes is to create a campaign through Twibbon, a web tool that helps users get exposure for their brands, charities and initiatives. Twibbon can add a Pride ribbon to your Facebook and Twitter profile photos and help you coordinate messages of support and related content across both social platforms.