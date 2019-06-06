Illinois Catholic lawmakers banned from receiving Holy Communion

Posted 11:57 am, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:59AM, June 6, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Il. – Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield has banned Illinois Catholic lawmakers from receiving Holy Communion. The ban is on lawmakers that voted in support for pro-abortion bills.

“It is our obligation, as a society, to be there for these pregnant mothers, help them in anyway possible, and empower them to make life affirming decisions,” Bishop Paprocki said. “We must acknowledge a child in the womb is not a problem.”

A letter and command by Bishop Paprocki was sent this week to the lawmakers that voted in support of these bills.

